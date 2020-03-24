All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 3237 SONIA TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
3237 SONIA TRAIL
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

3237 SONIA TRAIL

3237 Sonia Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3237 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must have good credit and employment reference (REQUIRED of minimum FICO 680 scores & $6000 monthly income). Beautifully updated end unit townhome. Hardwood flooring for the entire first floor with wood burning fireplace in Living Room. Updated kitchen includes maple cabinets, granite counter top and SS appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms in upper level with 2 full bathroom. Fully finished basement with a full bathroom in LL. Walk out basement to wooded backyard. Updated HVAC system. Great Howard County schools and very close to Rt. 40.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 SONIA TRAIL have any available units?
3237 SONIA TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3237 SONIA TRAIL have?
Some of 3237 SONIA TRAIL's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3237 SONIA TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
3237 SONIA TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 SONIA TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 3237 SONIA TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 3237 SONIA TRAIL offer parking?
No, 3237 SONIA TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 3237 SONIA TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 SONIA TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 SONIA TRAIL have a pool?
No, 3237 SONIA TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 3237 SONIA TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 3237 SONIA TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 SONIA TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3237 SONIA TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3237 SONIA TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3237 SONIA TRAIL has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Parking
Ellicott City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College