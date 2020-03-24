3237 SONIA TRAIL

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Must have good credit and employment reference (REQUIRED of minimum FICO 680 scores & $6000 monthly income). Beautifully updated end unit townhome. Hardwood flooring for the entire first floor with wood burning fireplace in Living Room. Updated kitchen includes maple cabinets, granite counter top and SS appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms in upper level with 2 full bathroom. Fully finished basement with a full bathroom in LL. Walk out basement to wooded backyard. Updated HVAC system. Great Howard County schools and very close to Rt. 40.