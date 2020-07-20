All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
2614 SHADYSIDE LANE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

2614 SHADYSIDE LANE

2614 Shadyside Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2614 Shadyside Lane, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this luxurious and spacious townhome. So beautiful, looks like a model home. This house is in mint condition and well maintained. Enjoy tons of great features. The main level is open and bright with hardwood floor and high ceilings. Gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite counter-tops with great counter space, stainless steel appliances, five burners gas 36' cooktop and extra large custom pantry. Spacious and bright dining area, adjacent to the kitchen with walk-out to the beautiful composite deck. Living room is charming and inviting with its gas fireplace, acute reading area and adjacent powder room. The upper level features a spoiling master suite with a luxurious master bath and a large custom walk-in closet. Charming large hall bath and two additional bedrooms with great natural light, wall-to-wall carpeting and wall closets. The laundry room is conveniently located on the bedrooms level. The lower level is a walk-out level with full day light, full large windows and access to both the front entrance and the two car garage. The lower level features a half bath, large recreation room or workout room, coat closet and utility closet. As a newer home this house was built with up to code high efficiency systems and high level of insulation which is great for lower utility bills. The house is located in sought-after Rock land at Rogers community, in Ellicott City, near the historic downtown area, which has a charming atmosphere, boutiques, historic sites, cafes, restaurants and antique shops. Ellicott City has top-rated Howard County schools. Easy access to major commuter routes, I70 and route 29 and route 40, near recreational parks and campgrounds, a few minutes away from shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE have any available units?
2614 SHADYSIDE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE have?
Some of 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2614 SHADYSIDE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE offers parking.
Does 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE have a pool?
No, 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2614 SHADYSIDE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEllicott City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ellicott City Apartments with ParkingEllicott City Cheap Apartments
Ellicott City Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College