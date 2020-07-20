2614 SHADYSIDE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to this luxurious and spacious townhome. So beautiful, looks like a model home. This house is in mint condition and well maintained. Enjoy tons of great features. The main level is open and bright with hardwood floor and high ceilings. Gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite counter-tops with great counter space, stainless steel appliances, five burners gas 36' cooktop and extra large custom pantry. Spacious and bright dining area, adjacent to the kitchen with walk-out to the beautiful composite deck. Living room is charming and inviting with its gas fireplace, acute reading area and adjacent powder room. The upper level features a spoiling master suite with a luxurious master bath and a large custom walk-in closet. Charming large hall bath and two additional bedrooms with great natural light, wall-to-wall carpeting and wall closets. The laundry room is conveniently located on the bedrooms level. The lower level is a walk-out level with full day light, full large windows and access to both the front entrance and the two car garage. The lower level features a half bath, large recreation room or workout room, coat closet and utility closet. As a newer home this house was built with up to code high efficiency systems and high level of insulation which is great for lower utility bills. The house is located in sought-after Rock land at Rogers community, in Ellicott City, near the historic downtown area, which has a charming atmosphere, boutiques, historic sites, cafes, restaurants and antique shops. Ellicott City has top-rated Howard County schools. Easy access to major commuter routes, I70 and route 29 and route 40, near recreational parks and campgrounds, a few minutes away from shopping and restaurants.