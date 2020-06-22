All apartments in Ellicott City
2225 MERION POND

2225 Merion Pond · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Merion Pond, Ellicott City, MD 21163

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Fairway Villas 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome located in Waverly Woods. Enjoy the comfort of homes, no lawn maintenance, and community amenities such as pool, playground, tennis courts. Well appointed with hardwoods, open floor plan , kitchen with bonus room expanding to outdoor deck. Large bedrooms, master ensuite with walk in closet and 2nd floor laundry. LL fully finished with full bath, expansive family room to create your own space. Walk out the slider to your patio and yard for quiet enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 MERION POND have any available units?
2225 MERION POND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 2225 MERION POND have?
Some of 2225 MERION POND's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 MERION POND currently offering any rent specials?
2225 MERION POND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 MERION POND pet-friendly?
No, 2225 MERION POND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 2225 MERION POND offer parking?
No, 2225 MERION POND does not offer parking.
Does 2225 MERION POND have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 MERION POND offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 MERION POND have a pool?
Yes, 2225 MERION POND has a pool.
Does 2225 MERION POND have accessible units?
No, 2225 MERION POND does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 MERION POND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 MERION POND has units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 MERION POND have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 MERION POND does not have units with air conditioning.
