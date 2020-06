Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This spacious townhome has an open layout and is located in a great school district! Hardwood flooring spans the kitchen/dining combo, which leads out onto a deck. The kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has its own private bath with a double vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. Lower level has rec room and full bath!