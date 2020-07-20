10526 Old Ellicott Cir

Amenities
Beautiful Townhouse- Ellicott City - Available Now - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom townhouse located in Ellicott City. This home offers hardwood flooring throughout, ceiling fans, master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet and master bathroom with double bowl vanity. A large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an island with seating and granite counter tops. Plus a large deck with a patio below.
*Available NOW
*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*Voucher Holders are welcome to apply.
