Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

10519 Old Ellicott Circle

10519 Old Ellicott Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10519 Old Ellicott Circle, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath end town home - This is a beautiful three-level end unit townhome, located at 10519 Ellicott City MD. This property features a 2 car garage and a lower level bedroom or family room with a 3/4 bath and laundry. There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout the whole property. A beautiful eat-in kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large island. Rounding out the main level is a dining room, 1/2 bath, and large family room. The top-level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master has two separate walk-in closets with the master bath having a double sink vanity. HOA takes care of the Yard. Make an appointment to view today!.

360 Photo Tour. https://view.ricohtours.com/82e8469d-d12b-4b32-8852-edce9160a111

Parking: 2 Car Garage
All Utilities Paid by Tenants.
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RealPropertyMetro.com
Call: 410-290-3285
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5617647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10519 Old Ellicott Circle have any available units?
10519 Old Ellicott Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 10519 Old Ellicott Circle have?
Some of 10519 Old Ellicott Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10519 Old Ellicott Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10519 Old Ellicott Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10519 Old Ellicott Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10519 Old Ellicott Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 10519 Old Ellicott Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10519 Old Ellicott Circle offers parking.
Does 10519 Old Ellicott Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10519 Old Ellicott Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10519 Old Ellicott Circle have a pool?
No, 10519 Old Ellicott Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10519 Old Ellicott Circle have accessible units?
No, 10519 Old Ellicott Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10519 Old Ellicott Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10519 Old Ellicott Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10519 Old Ellicott Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10519 Old Ellicott Circle has units with air conditioning.

