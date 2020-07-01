10519 Old Ellicott Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors all utils included garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath end town home - This is a beautiful three-level end unit townhome, located at 10519 Ellicott City MD. This property features a 2 car garage and a lower level bedroom or family room with a 3/4 bath and laundry. There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout the whole property. A beautiful eat-in kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large island. Rounding out the main level is a dining room, 1/2 bath, and large family room. The top-level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master has two separate walk-in closets with the master bath having a double sink vanity. HOA takes care of the Yard. Make an appointment to view today!.



360 Photo Tour. https://view.ricohtours.com/82e8469d-d12b-4b32-8852-edce9160a111



Parking: 2 Car Garage

All Utilities Paid by Tenants.

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



