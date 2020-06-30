All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

10013 GALAHAD COURT

10013 Galahad Court · No Longer Available
Location

10013 Galahad Court, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well maintained 5 bedroom, 2 full bath/ 2 half bath colonial, fresh painted and move-in ready single home for rent. The main level has hardwood floors, spanning from the living room to the dinning room, that leads to a spacious kitchen with new counter top. A space for a table in the breakfast area right next to the kitchen. The large family room with cozy carpet, beside the breakfast room boasts a fireplace and a beautiful skylight. There are two sliding doors leading to the deck: one from the breakfast room and one from the family room, and there is a well-sized backyard for outdoor living and family entertainment. The laundry room is on the main floor. The stairs leading to the upper level have a skylight overhead. The upper level has a master suite with an open walk-in-closet and a full bathroom; four large bedrooms; a hallway closet and a second full bathroom. The basement is fully finished for entertainment and has a very spacious storage/workshop. There is an attached 2 car garage and finally a large driveway that can fit up to 4 cars. The house is close to Centennial park, Route 108, and Route 29. Good credit is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10013 GALAHAD COURT have any available units?
10013 GALAHAD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 10013 GALAHAD COURT have?
Some of 10013 GALAHAD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10013 GALAHAD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10013 GALAHAD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10013 GALAHAD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10013 GALAHAD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 10013 GALAHAD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10013 GALAHAD COURT offers parking.
Does 10013 GALAHAD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10013 GALAHAD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10013 GALAHAD COURT have a pool?
No, 10013 GALAHAD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10013 GALAHAD COURT have accessible units?
No, 10013 GALAHAD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10013 GALAHAD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10013 GALAHAD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10013 GALAHAD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10013 GALAHAD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

