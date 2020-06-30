10013 GALAHAD COURT

Amenities

Well maintained 5 bedroom, 2 full bath/ 2 half bath colonial, fresh painted and move-in ready single home for rent. The main level has hardwood floors, spanning from the living room to the dinning room, that leads to a spacious kitchen with new counter top. A space for a table in the breakfast area right next to the kitchen. The large family room with cozy carpet, beside the breakfast room boasts a fireplace and a beautiful skylight. There are two sliding doors leading to the deck: one from the breakfast room and one from the family room, and there is a well-sized backyard for outdoor living and family entertainment. The laundry room is on the main floor. The stairs leading to the upper level have a skylight overhead. The upper level has a master suite with an open walk-in-closet and a full bathroom; four large bedrooms; a hallway closet and a second full bathroom. The basement is fully finished for entertainment and has a very spacious storage/workshop. There is an attached 2 car garage and finally a large driveway that can fit up to 4 cars. The house is close to Centennial park, Route 108, and Route 29. Good credit is required.