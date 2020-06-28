All apartments in Ellicott City
Ellicott City, MD
10012 GALAHAD COURT
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

10012 GALAHAD COURT

10012 Galahad Court · No Longer Available
Location

10012 Galahad Court, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully renovated, three bedroom, two and a half bath, move-in ready rental in the Centennial High School district. This custom-built home features upgrades throughout; including a fully updated kitchen, new flooring, main level washer and dryer, main level bedrooms, attached garage, spacious backyard, and outdoor entertainment area. Conveniently located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has been meticulously maintained and tastefully updated by the owners. Quick access to Centennial Lane, Route 108, and Route 29. No pets of any kind are allowed, landlord open to extended lease, all lawn care covered by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10012 GALAHAD COURT have any available units?
10012 GALAHAD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 10012 GALAHAD COURT have?
Some of 10012 GALAHAD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10012 GALAHAD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10012 GALAHAD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10012 GALAHAD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10012 GALAHAD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 10012 GALAHAD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10012 GALAHAD COURT offers parking.
Does 10012 GALAHAD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10012 GALAHAD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10012 GALAHAD COURT have a pool?
No, 10012 GALAHAD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10012 GALAHAD COURT have accessible units?
No, 10012 GALAHAD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10012 GALAHAD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10012 GALAHAD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10012 GALAHAD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10012 GALAHAD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
