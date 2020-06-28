10012 GALAHAD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully renovated, three bedroom, two and a half bath, move-in ready rental in the Centennial High School district. This custom-built home features upgrades throughout; including a fully updated kitchen, new flooring, main level washer and dryer, main level bedrooms, attached garage, spacious backyard, and outdoor entertainment area. Conveniently located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has been meticulously maintained and tastefully updated by the owners. Quick access to Centennial Lane, Route 108, and Route 29. No pets of any kind are allowed, landlord open to extended lease, all lawn care covered by landlord.