Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:33 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Elkridge, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Lawyers Hill
7234 Montgomery Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,258
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
953 sqft
Large, carpeted apartments featuring private balconies and real oak kitchen cabinetry. Complex includes laundry facilities and a playground for children. Only half an hour to downtown Baltimore via nearby I-95 for dining, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6400 GREEN FIELD ROAD
6400 Green Field Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
859 sqft
Available immediately. 2 BR, 2 BA terrace level condo in Rockburn Commons. Convenient to major commuter routes, shopping and eateries. Ample parking on street and 2 parking passes for parking lot. Fireplace, full size washer/dryer and patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7956 QUIDDITCH LANE
7956 Quidditch Lane, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2200 sqft
Excellent 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms,2 full bath & 2 half bath,2-car garage,2200 sq. ft of living space on 3 finished levels,gorgeous kitchen w/island,stainless appliances,granite counters &Trex Deck off kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7910 PETTIGREW STREET
7910 Pettigrew Street, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
View our Virtual Showing at https://youtu.be/x6X3yFrUhMI Spectacular townhouse ready for a tenant to call it home. Built in 2014 and still in amazing condition. Hardwood floors throughout the entry level and second floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6015 Rock Glen Dr Unit 405
6015 Rock Glen Drive, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
848 sqft
Available 6/23/20. Stunning Condominium in the popular neighborhood of Rockburn! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath. Laminate flooring in living room and bedroom. Full kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5859 ROWANBERRY DRIVE
5859 Rowanberry Drive, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1080 sqft
Bright and Open 3 Level Townhouse. Kitchen, dining room and living room all feature pergo flooring. Sliding doors off living room leading to to deck.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7916 QUIDDITCH LN
7916 Quidditch Lane, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available June first.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7778 DAGNY WAY
7778 Dagny Way, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2350 sqft
1 year old 3 level Brick front town home with 4 bedrooms,3 full bath & 1 half bath,1-car garage,2350 sq.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7150 BANBURY DRIVE
7150 Banbury Drive, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2160 sqft
Built in 2019, new luxury town home in Howard County. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full, 2 half baths with 4 completely finished levels and 1 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7039 Oak Grove Way
7039 Oak Grove Way, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2340 sqft
7039 Oak Grove Way Available 04/15/20 Elkridge, MD - End of group townhouse with 1 car garage. Enter on garage level with family room, powder room and sliding glass door out to backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
6335 GREEN FIELD ROAD
6335 Green Field Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
979 sqft
Spacious 2bd/2ba top level condo unit freshly painted w/ new carpet. Naturally bright home has galley style kitchen. Living room w/ vaulted ceiling & wood burning fireplace. Sunroom off living room could double as dining area & leads to balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Elkridge

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
21 Piedmont Ct
21 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1316 sqft
4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8357 WADES WAY
8357 Wades Way, Howard County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2230 sqft
$150 reduced !!!.
Results within 5 miles of Elkridge
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Maryland City
73 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,350
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Westgate
7 Units Available
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
54 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,382
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,675
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,157
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oakland Mills
36 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$958
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Elkridge, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Elkridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

