/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
83 Accessible Apartments for rent in Elkridge, MD
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Results within 1 mile of Elkridge
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD
7335 Brookview, Ilchester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
This is an active adult community, age 55 and better. Third floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 9 foot ceilings and tons of natural lighting overlooking Timbers of Troy golf course.
Results within 5 miles of Elkridge
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Maryland City
74 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,350
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,675
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$958
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
27 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
$
Kings Contrivance
16 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
7 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$992
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
910 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Long Reach
4 Units Available
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1196 sqft
Close to Rouse Parkway. Patio or balcony overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Units include all appliances, granite countertops and laundry facilities. Community amenities include a playground, volleyball court, BBQ area and dog park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
The Villas at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Circle, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,635
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1415 sqft
Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
17 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,459
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1247 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
Savage - Guilford
5 Units Available
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,489
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1180 sqft
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Irvington
6 Units Available
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd., Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$865
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodington West Apartments are located in the heart of Baltimore City. Our versatile floorplans were built to accommodate your needs. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
Oakland Mills
10 Units Available
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,255
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Apartment community near to Talbot Spring Elementary School and Highway 29. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan, garbage disposal and in-residence laundry. Pet-friendly, with playground. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,785
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1455 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated May 8 at 05:14pm
Savage - Guilford
9 Units Available
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,529
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.
1 of 41
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
1521 BURNELL DRIVE
1521 Burnell Dr, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2600 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Must see high-end 4 bedroom 3.5 bath single-family, rental.
Results within 10 miles of Elkridge
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Downtown Baltimore
77 Units Available
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,450
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Downtown Columbia
6 Units Available
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1097 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments include on-site laundry, granite counters and carpet flooring, along with several other features and amenities. The housing complex is also located near U.S. Route 29.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Brooklyn Park
20 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Mid-Town Belvedere
42 Units Available
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,290
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1117 sqft
Excellent location, close to University of Baltimore, Penn Station, and MICA. Units feature dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. Community has bike room, garage and open-surface parking.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Franklintown
10 Units Available
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1088 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
Similar Pages
Elkridge 1 BedroomsElkridge 2 BedroomsElkridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElkridge 3 BedroomsElkridge Accessible ApartmentsElkridge Apartments under $1,400
Elkridge Apartments under $1500Elkridge Apartments with BalconyElkridge Apartments with GarageElkridge Apartments with GymElkridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElkridge Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD