7340 Summit Rock Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

Large 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town home in Elkridge - Brick Front, 1 Car Garage Townhouse w/Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Timberlake Kitchen Cabinets, Granite countertops, Stainless Appliances, Wall to Wall Carpet in Bedrooms, Stairs and Family room, Gas Heat and Cooking, Deck, Wood Blinds and a Security System.



Located near Rts 1 95 for easy access to DC and Baltimore. The closest school is Deep Run Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are MOM's - My Organic Market, Lancaster Foods, and ALDI. The closest coffee shop is Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Maria's Baja Caf, R&R Taqueria, and El Papi Street Tacos.



Parking: Garage for 1 Car

Utilities: All paid by the tenants

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RealPropertyMetro.com

Call: 410-290-3285

Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



