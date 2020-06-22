All apartments in Elkridge
Find more places like 7340 Summit Rock Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elkridge, MD
/
7340 Summit Rock Rd.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

7340 Summit Rock Rd.

7340 Summit Rock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elkridge
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7340 Summit Rock Road, Elkridge, MD 21075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town home in Elkridge - Brick Front, 1 Car Garage Townhouse w/Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Timberlake Kitchen Cabinets, Granite countertops, Stainless Appliances, Wall to Wall Carpet in Bedrooms, Stairs and Family room, Gas Heat and Cooking, Deck, Wood Blinds and a Security System.

Located near Rts 1 95 for easy access to DC and Baltimore. The closest school is Deep Run Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are MOM's - My Organic Market, Lancaster Foods, and ALDI. The closest coffee shop is Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Maria's Baja Caf, R&R Taqueria, and El Papi Street Tacos.

Parking: Garage for 1 Car
Utilities: All paid by the tenants
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RealPropertyMetro.com
Call: 410-290-3285
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE5856020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7340 Summit Rock Rd. have any available units?
7340 Summit Rock Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elkridge, MD.
What amenities does 7340 Summit Rock Rd. have?
Some of 7340 Summit Rock Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7340 Summit Rock Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
7340 Summit Rock Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7340 Summit Rock Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 7340 Summit Rock Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elkridge.
Does 7340 Summit Rock Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 7340 Summit Rock Rd. does offer parking.
Does 7340 Summit Rock Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7340 Summit Rock Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7340 Summit Rock Rd. have a pool?
No, 7340 Summit Rock Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 7340 Summit Rock Rd. have accessible units?
No, 7340 Summit Rock Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7340 Summit Rock Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7340 Summit Rock Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7340 Summit Rock Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7340 Summit Rock Rd. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lawyers Hill
7234 Montgomery Rd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls
Elkridge, MD 21075
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct
Elkridge, MD 21075
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd
Elkridge, MD 21075

Similar Pages

Elkridge 1 BedroomsElkridge 2 Bedrooms
Elkridge Apartments with ParkingElkridge Apartments with Pool
Elkridge Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD
Pasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University