7150 BANBURY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool garage

Built in 2019, new luxury town home in Howard County. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full, 2 half baths with 4 completely finished levels and 1 car garage. Bright natural light filled home boasts hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with an island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances , rear deck and roof top deck to enjoy the views and entertainment. Community offers, pool, fire pit, fitness center, club house, park, commuter bus, walking trail and much more. Conveniently located near Baltimore, DC, Fort Meade, BWI and major commuting routes and shopping. Please contact co-listing agent for any questions.