Elkridge, MD
7150 BANBURY DRIVE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 AM

7150 BANBURY DRIVE

7150 Banbury Drive · (410) 675-1550
Location

7150 Banbury Drive, Elkridge, MD 21076

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 2160 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
Built in 2019, new luxury town home in Howard County. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full, 2 half baths with 4 completely finished levels and 1 car garage. Bright natural light filled home boasts hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with an island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances , rear deck and roof top deck to enjoy the views and entertainment. Community offers, pool, fire pit, fitness center, club house, park, commuter bus, walking trail and much more. Conveniently located near Baltimore, DC, Fort Meade, BWI and major commuting routes and shopping. Please contact co-listing agent for any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7150 BANBURY DRIVE have any available units?
7150 BANBURY DRIVE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7150 BANBURY DRIVE have?
Some of 7150 BANBURY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7150 BANBURY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7150 BANBURY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7150 BANBURY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7150 BANBURY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elkridge.
Does 7150 BANBURY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7150 BANBURY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 7150 BANBURY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7150 BANBURY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7150 BANBURY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7150 BANBURY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7150 BANBURY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7150 BANBURY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7150 BANBURY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7150 BANBURY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7150 BANBURY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7150 BANBURY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
