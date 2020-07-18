Amenities

Built in 2019, 7127 Tilbury Way is upgraded to the MAX. Featuring gleaming Hardwoods throughout, spacious Master suite, gourmet kitchen with Granite counters and Stainless Steel Applicanes, and 4th floor loft with rooftop deck, the last available Valencia style end-unit town-home featuring large windows to allow natural light with tree views. This home is a "SMART" home with Alexa connectivity on every floor to enhance your Wifi experience, a Ring doorbell, and Honeywell thermostat. A part of the Oxford Square community 7127 Tilbury Way is privy to private walk/jog paths, a community pool, and fitness center. Brand new Howard County schools are located within walking distance. This home has it all and is waiting for you!