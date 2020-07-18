All apartments in Elkridge
5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:56 PM

5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE

5905 Rowanberry Drive · (410) 446-0004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5905 Rowanberry Drive, Elkridge, MD 21075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit BR-47 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available NOW! NEW Carpet, Paint, and Lighting! 3 Bedroom End-of-Group Townhouse with Fireplace in Living Room! Eat-In Kitchen, Large Living Room/Dining Combo. 2nd Floor Laundry with stackable Washer/Dryer. Upstairs Full Bath with Double Bowl Sinks and Tub/Shower Combo. Reserved parking in front of home. Rent includes Lawn Care. Excellent schools! Very convenient location! TENANT pays additional $50/month for water. Also, available for sale! Credit score of 620 or higher recommended with work history. No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE have any available units?
5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elkridge.
Does 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
