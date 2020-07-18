5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE

Amenities

Available NOW! NEW Carpet, Paint, and Lighting! 3 Bedroom End-of-Group Townhouse with Fireplace in Living Room! Eat-In Kitchen, Large Living Room/Dining Combo. 2nd Floor Laundry with stackable Washer/Dryer. Upstairs Full Bath with Double Bowl Sinks and Tub/Shower Combo. Reserved parking in front of home. Rent includes Lawn Care. Excellent schools! Very convenient location! TENANT pays additional $50/month for water. Also, available for sale! Credit score of 620 or higher recommended with work history. No Pets!