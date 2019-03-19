All apartments in Eldersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5114 HODGES ROAD

5114 Hodges Road · No Longer Available
Location

5114 Hodges Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated and ready for occupancy in January .First floor laundry and all appliances included. Very large master suite. Large deck overlooking the spacious backyard. Stones throw from Liberty Reservoir with groomed trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5114 HODGES ROAD have any available units?
5114 HODGES ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eldersburg, MD.
Is 5114 HODGES ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5114 HODGES ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 HODGES ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5114 HODGES ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eldersburg.
Does 5114 HODGES ROAD offer parking?
No, 5114 HODGES ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5114 HODGES ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5114 HODGES ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 HODGES ROAD have a pool?
No, 5114 HODGES ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5114 HODGES ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5114 HODGES ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 HODGES ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5114 HODGES ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5114 HODGES ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5114 HODGES ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
