apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:34 PM
115 Apartments for rent in Eldersburg, MD with washer-dryer
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6515 Dundee Dr. #234
6515 Dundee Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1691 sqft
6515 Dundee Dr. #234 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Townhome Located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Rental Townhome located in Eldersburg, MD! This unit includes 3 bedrooms with 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1914 Lennox Drive # 227
1914 Lennox Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1620 sqft
1914 Lennox Drive # 227 Available 08/17/20 End of Group Townhome located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Come and see this end unit townhome, located in Eldersburg, MD. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a second floor laundry room.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE
5405 Huckelberry Lane, Eldersburg, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3048 sqft
Welcome to your private oasis in Sykesville. Private Split Foyer updates throughout. Features 5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, and 2 Car Garage with plenty of parking. Bring your RV, Your boat your Trailers we have the room.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2011 RUDY SERRA DRIVE
2011 Rudy Serra Drive, Eldersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
Smart living for 55+ only. Elevator access to 3rd floor/top floor for extra quiet living. Looks very bright and all new inside. New upgraded carpet and padding and non slip flooring, fresh paint all over and stacked washer/dryer in the unit.
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1204 Heathfield Rd
1204 Heathfield Road, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1216 sqft
Available now. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Carroll County. Living room, eat-in kitchen,fenced.No smoking.No pets.
Results within 1 mile of Eldersburg
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4248 POOLE RD
4248 Poole Road, Carroll County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
If your looking for privacy, look no further! 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with 1st floor washer and dryer. 2 car garage with door openers and a beautiful 12 x 26 deck. Lawn maintenance included. No smoking, no pets.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7356 2nd Ave
7356 2nd Avenue, Sykesville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,299
2300 sqft
Available 07/12/20 Please Complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our Website to Schedule a Showing! Minimum Leasing Requirements: $82,800 Gross Annual Household Income with 600+ Credit Scores.
1 of 9
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
7527 MAIN STREET
7527 Main Street, Sykesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
Adorable 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Guest house. Loft bedroom, hardwood floors, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. January 1st availability. Don't miss out on this charming cottage right off of Main Street.
Results within 5 miles of Eldersburg
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
36 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,676
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
4 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
55 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1700 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
4 Units Available
Reisterstown
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments have been recently renovated and boast gas-powered ranges, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Community accommodates cats and dogs. Close to plenty of restaurants, as well as historic Reisterstown. Easy access to I-795.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units with lots of sunlight and large closets. In-home washer/dryer. Convenient locations close to I-795, I-695 and nearby shopping. Pet-friendly!
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Owings Mills
2032 Hunting Ridge Drive
2032 Hunting Ridge Drive, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1130 sqft
Spacious Patio Level Condo in Owings Mills New Town - Gorgeous Owings Mills New Town patio level condo in secure elevator building. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Owings Mills
5006 HOLLINGTON DRIVE
5006 Hollington Drive, Baltimore County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1098 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom condo has it all! Large living room & separate dining area w/ eat in kitchen! Oversized bedrooms! Master bedroom has a large closet w separate bathroom w sunk in tub and privacy! A second bathroom included for guests and
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
10701 ENFIELD DRIVE
10701 Enfield Drive, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2048 sqft
Spacious end-unit Townhome, immaculate and beautifully cared for in sought after Waverly Woods 3 BR, 2.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9510 COYLE ROAD
9510 Coyle Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1370 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully accented enhancements define this spacious well maintained second floor large one bedroom with den and one full bathroom condominium. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, bedroom & den.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2707 CEDARHURST ROAD
2707 Cedarhurst Road, Carroll County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1144 sqft
Only 5 minutes from Rt 795 This is a great location and lots of privacy. All brick rancher with nice deck in front and a large patio in the back. Plenty of parking and nice yard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2211 JOHN GRAVEL ROAD
2211 John Gravel Road, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
2 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Beautifully maintained main level unit. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Cooking, Breakfast Bar, Full size laundry in the unit. 55+ community. This will not last! No Pets and No Smoking allowed.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Reisterstown
106 PERSIMMON CIRCLE
106 Persimmon Circle, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
Beautiful garage townhouse with open concept floor plan. Featuring beautiful hardwood floors, sliders to deck off kitchen perfect for entertaining friends and family. Huge lower level family room with sliders to patio.
Eldersburg Apartments with BalconyEldersburg Apartments with ParkingEldersburg Apartments with PoolEldersburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer
