3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:02 PM
98 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eldersburg, MD
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6515 Dundee Dr. #234
6515 Dundee Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1691 sqft
6515 Dundee Dr. #234 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Townhome Located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Rental Townhome located in Eldersburg, MD! This unit includes 3 bedrooms with 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1914 Lennox Drive # 227
1914 Lennox Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1620 sqft
1914 Lennox Drive # 227 Available 08/17/20 End of Group Townhome located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Come and see this end unit townhome, located in Eldersburg, MD. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a second floor laundry room.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1204 Heathfield Rd
1204 Heathfield Road, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1216 sqft
Available now. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Carroll County. Living room, eat-in kitchen,fenced.No smoking.No pets.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1901 LENNOX DR #30
1901 Lennox Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
AVAILABLE ON JUNE 20TH. MINT CONDITIONED MOVE-IN-READY 3 LVL TH CONDO W/3BED & 2.5BATH! MAIN LVL W/LIVING RM, OPEN KITCHEN DINING AREA W/STAINLESS STL APPS & HALF BATH. 2ND LVL W/2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, FULL BATH & LAUNDRY RM.
Results within 5 miles of Eldersburg
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
9 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
51 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1700 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1454 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Reisterstown
2 Units Available
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Apartments have been recently renovated and boast gas-powered ranges, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Community accommodates cats and dogs. Close to plenty of restaurants, as well as historic Reisterstown. Easy access to I-795.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Cree Ct
8 Cree Court, Randallstown, MD
8 Cree Ct, Randallstown, MD 21133 - Finishing touches being completed! COMPLETELY RENOVATED, LIGHT & BRIGHT, OPEN-CONCEPT, MODERN 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH Home in Sought-After Neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2035 CRESCENT MOON COURT
2035 Crescent Moon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3023 sqft
Large, well-maintained brick front TH nestled in the sought after golf course community of Waverly Woods, Open Floor Plan with upgrades. 3 bedrooms, 3 full bath & 1 half bath, bedroom/den in basement, soaking tub,fireplace, deck off the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
9958 SHERWOOD FARM ROAD
9958 Sherwood Farm Road, Baltimore County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2102 sqft
This gorgeous home offers a large living room, open kitchen and dining room with french door to deck overlooking huge common area. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, private bath with double vanity with large walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
14132 ROVER MILL RD
14132 Rover Mill Road, Howard County, MD
5+ Acres in West Friendship has everything you want from an easy commuter location just minutes from Turf Valley, Clarksville, Sykesville or Mt Airy to a fantastic library, the Gary J Aurthur Community Center, Western Regional Park, restaurants,
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11018 MILL CENTRE
11018 Mill Centre Drive, Baltimore County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2272 sqft
Here you go 3 bdr. 2.5 bath Condo Townhome located in Village of Mill Run. Open layout on main level, new carpet, new appliances, spacious open loft on upper level with walkout to a private balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9221 STAYMAN DRIVE W
9221 West Stayman Drive, Ellicott City, MD
4 bed- 3 full bath Remodeled in 2017 home with new SS appliances, HVAC, and water heater. Mother-in-law suite on ground level - large office / bedroom , full bath, and kitchenette. Nice size backyard, large patio and shed.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10058 FOX DEN ROAD
10058 Fox Den Road, Ellicott City, MD
Truly unique custom home located at the end of a quiet street in Ellicott city.. Elevation and curb appeal like very few homes on the market. Step inside this amazing home with top of the line finishes throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2048 CRESCENT MOON COURT
2048 Crescent Moon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Luxury townhouse in gated community. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with golf course view in Waverly Woods community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2707 CEDARHURST ROAD
2707 Cedarhurst Road, Carroll County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1144 sqft
Only 5 minutes from Rt 795 This is a great location and lots of privacy. All brick rancher with nice deck in front and a large patio in the back. Plenty of parking and nice yard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE
3326 Coventry Court Drive, Ellicott City, MD
Well Maintained, Fantastic rancher in Ellicott City. Awesome Schools! Newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout main level , updated kitchen with lots of counter space. Huge Lower Level Rec Room with fire place and recessed lighting.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9509 MARY GENEVA LANE
9509 Mary Geneva Lane, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2577 sqft
Beautiful end unit Luxury Home in Ballard green neighborhood. Close to all major routes, Malls and Restaurants. Community has a pool and clubhouse, elementary school a walk away. Spacious house with a one car garage and a backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Eldersburg
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
5 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1256 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Harpers Choice
9 Units Available
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry, playground, 24-hour maintenance, and ample parking. Air-conditioned units boast energy-efficient appliances and wall-to-wall carpeting. Close to Highway 29, I-70, and I-95.
