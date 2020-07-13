/
pet friendly apartments
101 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Eldersburg, MD
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6515 Dundee Dr. #234
6515 Dundee Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1691 sqft
6515 Dundee Dr. #234 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Townhome Located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Rental Townhome located in Eldersburg, MD! This unit includes 3 bedrooms with 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1914 Lennox Drive # 227
1914 Lennox Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1620 sqft
1914 Lennox Drive # 227 Available 08/17/20 End of Group Townhome located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Come and see this end unit townhome, located in Eldersburg, MD. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a second floor laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Eldersburg
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Sykesville
7420 Village Rd, Sykesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Sykesville, close to parks and recreation. Units feature air conditioning, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, online portal and on-site laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Eldersburg
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
52 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1700 sqft
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
5 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,267
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
2 Units Available
Reisterstown
Butler Ridge Apartments
215 Caraway Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Butler Ridge Apartments in Reisterstown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Reisterstown
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments have been recently renovated and boast gas-powered ranges, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Community accommodates cats and dogs. Close to plenty of restaurants, as well as historic Reisterstown. Easy access to I-795.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1908 sqft
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units with lots of sunlight and large closets. In-home washer/dryer. Convenient locations close to I-795, I-695 and nearby shopping. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln
9509 Elizabeth Howe Lane, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2376 sqft
9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln Available 09/01/20 End Unit Townhouse- Owings Miils, MD - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath and 2 Half bath end unit town home located in the Ballard Green Community.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
4108 Springsleigh Road
4108 Springsleigh Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1752 sqft
Roomy and contemporary is how you describe this one level living property. Large light and bright living room with vaulted ceilings. New carpet and fresh paint. Plenty of windows and decorative fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Eldersburg
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
12 Units Available
Harpers Choice
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry, playground, 24-hour maintenance, and ample parking. Air-conditioned units boast energy-efficient appliances and wall-to-wall carpeting. Close to Highway 29, I-70, and I-95.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
9 Units Available
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,164
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
20 Units Available
Reisterstown
Richmar Owings Mills
13E Richmar Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,049
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby Route 140 and I-795 provide easy access to all that Baltimore and Westminster have to offer. This is a pet-friendly community with an onsite pool, playground and individual storage units. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
14 Units Available
Wilde Lake
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
2 Units Available
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Meadows Townhomes ' Owings Mills RentalsThe Village of Bright Meadows features charming one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and patios.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1279 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1048 sqft
