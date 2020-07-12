148 Apartments for rent in Eldersburg, MD with parking

"I hear the distant thunder-hum, / Maryland! / The Old Line's bugle, fife, and drum, / Maryland!" (- Official State Song of Maryland)

Eldersburg is a town in Carroll County, Maryland. The population is around 30,530, and it’s only a short distance from our nation’s capitol, Washington D.C. It’s a fantastic place to live for people who commute to D.C. or nearby Sykesville for work. Residents love it because it’s a quaint and historic area. There are free concerts outdoors in Eldersburg Town Park every week and it’s set in the midst of the beautiful, rolling farmland of Maryland.

