Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:03 PM

148 Apartments for rent in Eldersburg, MD with parking

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6515 Dundee Dr. #234
6515 Dundee Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1691 sqft
6515 Dundee Dr. #234 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Townhome Located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Rental Townhome located in Eldersburg, MD! This unit includes 3 bedrooms with 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1914 Lennox Drive # 227
1914 Lennox Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1620 sqft
1914 Lennox Drive # 227 Available 08/17/20 End of Group Townhome located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Come and see this end unit townhome, located in Eldersburg, MD. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a second floor laundry room.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE
5405 Huckelberry Lane, Eldersburg, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3048 sqft
Welcome to your private oasis in Sykesville. Private Split Foyer updates throughout. Features 5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, and 2 Car Garage with plenty of parking. Bring your RV, Your boat your Trailers we have the room.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2011 RUDY SERRA DRIVE
2011 Rudy Serra Drive, Eldersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
Smart living for 55+ only. Elevator access to 3rd floor/top floor for extra quiet living. Looks very bright and all new inside. New upgraded carpet and padding and non slip flooring, fresh paint all over and stacked washer/dryer in the unit.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1204 Heathfield Rd
1204 Heathfield Road, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1216 sqft
Available now. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Carroll County. Living room, eat-in kitchen,fenced.No smoking.No pets.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1204 LIBERTY
1204 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Efficiency Apartment convenient to everything in Eldersburg! Shopping, Restaurants, Parks.1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Rent includes electric, water and trash pick up. Shared Laundry across the hall. Entrance under the Awning Located on the Lower Level.
Results within 1 mile of Eldersburg
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
14 Units Available
Sykesville
7420 Village Rd, Sykesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Sykesville, close to parks and recreation. Units feature air conditioning, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, online portal and on-site laundry.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4248 POOLE RD
4248 Poole Road, Carroll County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
If your looking for privacy, look no further! 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with 1st floor washer and dryer. 2 car garage with door openers and a beautiful 12 x 26 deck. Lawn maintenance included. No smoking, no pets.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7356 2nd Ave
7356 2nd Avenue, Sykesville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,299
2300 sqft
Please Complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our Website to Schedule a Showing! Minimum Leasing Requirements: $82,800 Gross Annual Household Income with 600+ Credit Scores. 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer term leases preferred).
Results within 5 miles of Eldersburg
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
35 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
5 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,267
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Reisterstown
Butler Ridge Apartments
215 Caraway Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Butler Ridge Apartments in Reisterstown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
1 Unit Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
53 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1700 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Reisterstown
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments have been recently renovated and boast gas-powered ranges, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Community accommodates cats and dogs. Close to plenty of restaurants, as well as historic Reisterstown. Easy access to I-795.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units with lots of sunlight and large closets. In-home washer/dryer. Convenient locations close to I-795, I-695 and nearby shopping. Pet-friendly!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Owings Mills
2032 Hunting Ridge Drive
2032 Hunting Ridge Drive, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1130 sqft
Spacious Patio Level Condo in Owings Mills New Town - Gorgeous Owings Mills New Town patio level condo in secure elevator building. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln
9509 Elizabeth Howe Lane, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2376 sqft
9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln Available 09/01/20 End Unit Townhouse- Owings Miils, MD - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath and 2 Half bath end unit town home located in the Ballard Green Community.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10704 Croydon Court
10704 Croydon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2240 sqft
Immediate Occupancy! - Lovely 3 level town home close to schools & shopping. One car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths. Finished basement, deck for entertaining, open floor plan. Well maintained & lots of space. (RLNE3164701)

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1715 DEER PARK ROAD
1715 Deer Park Road, Carroll County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3738 sqft
This large 4 level split with 4 car detached garage is located in picturesque Finksburg on nearly a full acre.
City Guide for Eldersburg, MD

"I hear the distant thunder-hum, / Maryland! / The Old Line's bugle, fife, and drum, / Maryland!" (- Official State Song of Maryland)

Eldersburg is a town in Carroll County, Maryland. The population is around 30,530, and it’s only a short distance from our nation’s capitol, Washington D.C. It’s a fantastic place to live for people who commute to D.C. or nearby Sykesville for work. Residents love it because it’s a quaint and historic area. There are free concerts outdoors in Eldersburg Town Park every week and it’s set in the midst of the beautiful, rolling farmland of Maryland.

Having trouble with Craigslist Eldersburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Eldersburg, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eldersburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

