Eldersburg, MD
1275 GUILFORD ROAD
1275 GUILFORD ROAD

1275 Guilford Road · No Longer Available
Location

1275 Guilford Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Brick rancher 3 BR 2 Full BA in desirable Stone Manor community, corner lot, 2 car garage, 1724 above grade finished, 1724 wide open full unfinished basement, award winning schools in walking distance, backs to trees, nice yard, landscaped, deck, kitchen matching white appliances, pantry, recessed lights, nice hardwood floors throughout, natural gas heat + cooking + water heater, public water + sewer, community sidewalks, street lights, walking/jogging paths, field, playground, washer + dryer on main level newe roof 8 years old, meticulously maintained. No Smoking, No Pets. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

