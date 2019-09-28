1275 GUILFORD ROAD

Amenities

Brick rancher 3 BR 2 Full BA in desirable Stone Manor community, corner lot, 2 car garage, 1724 above grade finished, 1724 wide open full unfinished basement, award winning schools in walking distance, backs to trees, nice yard, landscaped, deck, kitchen matching white appliances, pantry, recessed lights, nice hardwood floors throughout, natural gas heat + cooking + water heater, public water + sewer, community sidewalks, street lights, walking/jogging paths, field, playground, washer + dryer on main level newe roof 8 years old, meticulously maintained. No Smoking, No Pets. AVAILABLE NOW!