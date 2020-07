Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

**FREE RENT through March 31st, April rent and security deposit due at signing.** Nice 3 bedroom home WITH WALK OUT LEVEL REC ROOM! ready to move in today! Covered front porch. Large eat in kitchen that leads to your large deck. Large master bedroom. Open FINISHED lower level. Priced to rent now! PLUS you have access to the POOL - CLUBHOUSE - TENNIS COURT!