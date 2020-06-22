All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT

905 Swallow Crest Ct · No Longer Available
Location

905 Swallow Crest Ct, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Well kept 2 BR Unit offers a sunroom/DR with a covered deck. Kitchen has pantry. Washer and dryer included. PLUS you have access to the POOL - CLUBHOUSE - TENNIS COURT! This is a ready to move in and enjoy home. Completely renovated in 2015

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT have any available units?
905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT have?
Some of 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT offer parking?
No, 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT does not offer parking.
Does 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT have a pool?
Yes, 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT has a pool.
Does 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT have accessible units?
No, 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
