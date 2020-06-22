905 A SWALLOW CREST COURT

Well kept 2 BR Unit offers a sunroom/DR with a covered deck. Kitchen has pantry. Washer and dryer included. PLUS you have access to the POOL - CLUBHOUSE - TENNIS COURT! This is a ready to move in and enjoy home. Completely renovated in 2015
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
