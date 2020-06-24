900 SWALLOW CREST COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range oven refrigerator

3rd floor PENTHOUSE unit! Ready today! 2 bedroom 1 full bath with vaulted ceiling in living room and dining area has lots of light and leads to covered deck. Kitchen offers large counter area and pass-through. Bathroom has some updates. Do NOT wait. Come see and apply for the home today. Some finishing touches are still being done.