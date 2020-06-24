All apartments in Edgewood
900 SWALLOW CREST COURT
900 SWALLOW CREST COURT

900 Swallow Crest Court · No Longer Available
Location

900 Swallow Crest Court, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3rd floor PENTHOUSE unit! Ready today! 2 bedroom 1 full bath with vaulted ceiling in living room and dining area has lots of light and leads to covered deck. Kitchen offers large counter area and pass-through. Bathroom has some updates. Do NOT wait. Come see and apply for the home today. Some finishing touches are still being done.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT have any available units?
900 SWALLOW CREST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT have?
Some of 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
900 SWALLOW CREST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT offer parking?
No, 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT does not offer parking.
Does 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT have a pool?
No, 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT does not have a pool.
Does 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT have accessible units?
No, 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
