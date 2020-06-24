3rd floor PENTHOUSE unit! Ready today! 2 bedroom 1 full bath with vaulted ceiling in living room and dining area has lots of light and leads to covered deck. Kitchen offers large counter area and pass-through. Bathroom has some updates. Do NOT wait. Come see and apply for the home today. Some finishing touches are still being done.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT have any available units?
900 SWALLOW CREST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT have?
Some of 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 SWALLOW CREST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
900 SWALLOW CREST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.