836 ANGEL VALLEY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN EDGEWOOD. FEATURES TWO BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH ON UPPER LEVEL; LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN ON MAIN LEVEL. SLIDING DOORS FROM LIVING ROOM TO REAR DECK. WALK-OUT LOWER LEVEL IS FULLY FINISHED AND HAS FULL BATH AND SEPARATE LAUNDRY/STORAGE AREA. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS (NO EXCEPTIONS) NO SMOKING IN PROPERTY AND NO VOUCHERS. GOOD CREDIT AND REFERENCES REQUIRED. MINIMUM ONE YEAR LEASE; $2000 SECURITY DEPOSIT IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. USE OUR APPLICATION IN VIEW DOCUMENTS.