834 Clover Leaf Ct

Thoughtfully renovated 2 bedroom townhome next to Woodbridge Park in Edgewood! Modern interior offers a spacious living area with wood flooring and neutral color scheme. Huge eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, generous storage, and access to a rear deck perfect for entertaining! Upper-level bedrooms have plush wall-to-wall carpeting and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Bonus finished basement includes added living space and separate laundry area with full-size washer/dryer included. Easy access to Pulaski Hwy, parks, shopping, and amenities.



24-month lease option only.

Sorry, no dogs or cats permitted.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



