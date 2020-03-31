All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

834 Clover Leaf Ct

834 Clover Leaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

834 Clover Leaf Court, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Thoughtfully renovated 2 bedroom townhome next to Woodbridge Park in Edgewood! Modern interior offers a spacious living area with wood flooring and neutral color scheme. Huge eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, generous storage, and access to a rear deck perfect for entertaining! Upper-level bedrooms have plush wall-to-wall carpeting and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Bonus finished basement includes added living space and separate laundry area with full-size washer/dryer included. Easy access to Pulaski Hwy, parks, shopping, and amenities.

24-month lease option only.
Sorry, no dogs or cats permitted.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4822030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Clover Leaf Ct have any available units?
834 Clover Leaf Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 834 Clover Leaf Ct have?
Some of 834 Clover Leaf Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Clover Leaf Ct currently offering any rent specials?
834 Clover Leaf Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Clover Leaf Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 834 Clover Leaf Ct is pet friendly.
Does 834 Clover Leaf Ct offer parking?
No, 834 Clover Leaf Ct does not offer parking.
Does 834 Clover Leaf Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 834 Clover Leaf Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Clover Leaf Ct have a pool?
No, 834 Clover Leaf Ct does not have a pool.
Does 834 Clover Leaf Ct have accessible units?
No, 834 Clover Leaf Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Clover Leaf Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 834 Clover Leaf Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Clover Leaf Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 834 Clover Leaf Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
