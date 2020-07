Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

3-4 Bedroom semi Detached home with 1700 sf of living space. Finished lower level family room with full bath. Equipped with all appliances, including washer and dryer.

Enclosed rear porch leads to fenced yard with deck and shed.

No pets allow in this one. New carpet installed.

Don't let the outside fool you this is a huge Semi-detached with (1700)sf of living space.

No vouchers being accepted. No smoking.