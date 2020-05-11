613 SORRELWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

One of the largest bi-level/split foyers available in Edgewood Meadows that backs to woods and stream for privacy. Freshly painted, all new carpet and ready to be moved in today. Includes three large bedrooms with a master bath, hallway full bath and a 1/2 bath on the lower level. Boasts a large 17x13 deck off of the upper level and a 60x13 concrete deck. Oversized lower level family room and an abundance of storage in the remaining lower level. All appliances including washer and dryer included. Less than one mile to the Edgewood area of APG and the MARC train station. Less than 10 minutes to I95 and less than 15 minutes to APG.