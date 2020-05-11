All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

613 SORRELWOOD COURT

613 Sorrelwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

613 Sorrelwood Court, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
carpet
One of the largest bi-level/split foyers available in Edgewood Meadows that backs to woods and stream for privacy. Freshly painted, all new carpet and ready to be moved in today. Includes three large bedrooms with a master bath, hallway full bath and a 1/2 bath on the lower level. Boasts a large 17x13 deck off of the upper level and a 60x13 concrete deck. Oversized lower level family room and an abundance of storage in the remaining lower level. All appliances including washer and dryer included. Less than one mile to the Edgewood area of APG and the MARC train station. Less than 10 minutes to I95 and less than 15 minutes to APG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 SORRELWOOD COURT have any available units?
613 SORRELWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 613 SORRELWOOD COURT have?
Some of 613 SORRELWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 SORRELWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
613 SORRELWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 SORRELWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 613 SORRELWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 613 SORRELWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 613 SORRELWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 613 SORRELWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 SORRELWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 SORRELWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 613 SORRELWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 613 SORRELWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 613 SORRELWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 613 SORRELWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 SORRELWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 613 SORRELWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 SORRELWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
