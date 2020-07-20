All apartments in Edgewood
Edgewood, MD
407 Winterberry Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

407 Winterberry Ct

407 Winterberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

407 Winterberry Court, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom Single Family Home- Bonus Family Room - 3 bedroom SFH in Edgewood with easy access to Pulaski Hwy and I-95!
Spacious and light filled living room leads to a separate dining area with neutral paint. Eat-in kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet space, built-in microwave, and ceramic tile. Bonus family room has a decorative fireplace and sliding glass doors opening onto a patio and large backyard! Comfortable bedrooms with ceiling fans for added comfort share a full bath with soaking tub.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3702446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Winterberry Ct have any available units?
407 Winterberry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 407 Winterberry Ct have?
Some of 407 Winterberry Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Winterberry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
407 Winterberry Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Winterberry Ct pet-friendly?
No, 407 Winterberry Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 407 Winterberry Ct offer parking?
Yes, 407 Winterberry Ct offers parking.
Does 407 Winterberry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 Winterberry Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Winterberry Ct have a pool?
No, 407 Winterberry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 407 Winterberry Ct have accessible units?
No, 407 Winterberry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Winterberry Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Winterberry Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Winterberry Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 407 Winterberry Ct has units with air conditioning.
