407 Winterberry Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

3 Bedroom Single Family Home- Bonus Family Room - 3 bedroom SFH in Edgewood with easy access to Pulaski Hwy and I-95!

Spacious and light filled living room leads to a separate dining area with neutral paint. Eat-in kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet space, built-in microwave, and ceramic tile. Bonus family room has a decorative fireplace and sliding glass doors opening onto a patio and large backyard! Comfortable bedrooms with ceiling fans for added comfort share a full bath with soaking tub.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE3702446)