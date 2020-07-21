All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 3122 Sweetbay Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
3122 Sweetbay Dr
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

3122 Sweetbay Dr

3122 Sweetbay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3122 Sweetbay Drive, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Just wait until you see all the updates this house offers. Enter your large living room with beautiful laminate flooring continuing throughout the first floor. The separate dining room area can accommodate a large table set and is located right beside the open concept kitchen. The maple colorfulcabinets blend perfectly with the stainless steel appliances which include; gas stove, microwave,refrigerator and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is an enclosed porch which leads to a huge fenced in back yard. Each bedroom features carpeting and plenty of closet space. The Second floor has 3 good size bedrooms and a large full bathroom. Downstairs in the finished basement you will find a laundry room with hook ups.

Laundry Hook Ups
Finished Basement
Laminate Flooring
Stainless Steel Appliances
Large Fenced Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 Sweetbay Dr have any available units?
3122 Sweetbay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 3122 Sweetbay Dr have?
Some of 3122 Sweetbay Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3122 Sweetbay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Sweetbay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Sweetbay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3122 Sweetbay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 3122 Sweetbay Dr offer parking?
No, 3122 Sweetbay Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3122 Sweetbay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 Sweetbay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Sweetbay Dr have a pool?
No, 3122 Sweetbay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3122 Sweetbay Dr have accessible units?
No, 3122 Sweetbay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Sweetbay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3122 Sweetbay Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3122 Sweetbay Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3122 Sweetbay Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040
The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln
Edgewood, MD 21009
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEdgewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Edgewood Apartments with Washer-DryersEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDReisterstown, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MD
Pasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLochearn, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College