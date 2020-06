Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom/2 Bath Split Foyer home in Harbour Oaks! Enjoy coffee on your back deck that overlooks the water! 2 Bedrooms on the main level and one bedroom on the lower level. Must use WEICHERT, REALTORS - Diana Realty Application and Lease. Certified funds only. $50 application fee, $25 non-refundable pet fee. Pets ok on case-by-case basis. First month's rent, security deposit, and pet fee due at lease signing. Available now!