3101 RAKING LEAF DRIVE

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This is a beautiful home and it is ready to move in. First floor is open and airy. It has a living room and dining room combo that can be used as a living area if that fits your personal needs. This area opens right in to the abundantly spacious kitchen area. It hosts 42" cherry cabinets, black appliances, a side-by-side refrigerator and freezer with water and ice on the door. The kitchen is enhanced by a huge center island with storage space. There is amply room for table and chairs and still room for the family room with windows and slider to newly refinished deck. The deck has steps to the back yard which backs up to woods giving you complete privacy. Basement is finished with a romantic corner fire place, a full bath, and sliders to a patio in the back yard. All neutral colors throughout and freshly painted. Nothing for you to do but move in your furniture. This is minutes to I-95 and Rt. 40 giving you quick access to APG or Balto., and also on the bus line. In lickity-split time you can be at The Avenue Shopping Center, restaurants, the new Conrad's Crab House, and the movies.