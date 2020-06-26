3010 Raking Leaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool

Welcome home to this stunning townhome in Abingdon featuring all new appliances, carpet, paint and a full size washer and dryer in a well appointed laundry room. In addition to the 3 bedrooms on the third floor, there is additional office/den space in the finished lower level along with a rec room with a private entrance, gas fireplace and a full bath. Enjoy a large private deck in close proximity to a playground. Master bedroom boasts an ensuite as well as a generous walk in closet. New ceiling fans and light fixtures abound. Conveniently located near I-95, shopping, schools and more! Call or text Wendy for more information: 443-417-5056