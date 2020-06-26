All apartments in Edgewood
3010 Raking Leaf Drive

3010 Raking Leaf Drive
Location

3010 Raking Leaf Drive, Edgewood, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Welcome home to this stunning townhome in Abingdon featuring all new appliances, carpet, paint and a full size washer and dryer in a well appointed laundry room. In addition to the 3 bedrooms on the third floor, there is additional office/den space in the finished lower level along with a rec room with a private entrance, gas fireplace and a full bath. Enjoy a large private deck in close proximity to a playground. Master bedroom boasts an ensuite as well as a generous walk in closet. New ceiling fans and light fixtures abound. Conveniently located near I-95, shopping, schools and more! Call or text Wendy for more information: 443-417-5056

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Raking Leaf Drive have any available units?
3010 Raking Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 3010 Raking Leaf Drive have?
Some of 3010 Raking Leaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated.
Is 3010 Raking Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Raking Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Raking Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Raking Leaf Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 3010 Raking Leaf Drive offer parking?
No, 3010 Raking Leaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3010 Raking Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3010 Raking Leaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Raking Leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3010 Raking Leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 3010 Raking Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 3010 Raking Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Raking Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 Raking Leaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 Raking Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 Raking Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
