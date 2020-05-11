All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:01 PM

3007 LILAC COURT

3007 Lilac Court · (443) 512-0090
Location

3007 Lilac Court, Edgewood, MD 21040

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY AND MOVE-IN READY. - Please contact the property manager for showings and application - 443-928-2220 - This single-family home is freshly painted with brand new neutral carpeting, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and ceiling fans in every room. With windows on all 4 sides, on a sunny day, you can find a pool of sunshine somewhere in the house. Start your day on the front porch with a cup of coffee. The lovely etched Oval Glass entry door welcomes visitors to the foyer and boosts curb appeal. There is a convenient side entrance into the kitchen ~ imagine what a few colorful flower pots would look like here. The large open Living Room and Dining room is light and airy. The kitchen is classic black and white with ceramic tiled floors and a generous eat-in area. The laundry closet is in the kitchen ~ so useful for multitasking on busy days. Sliders exit to the patio - perfect for entertaining at a summer barbeque. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and a Master Bedroom. The Master Bath consists of a separate area with a wide dual vanity that connects to the hall bath water closet and tub ~ a unique buddy bath combination. Enjoy the private, level, fenced back yard which backs to trees. Minutes to 95 and Route 40. - No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

