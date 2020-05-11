2801 PROFITT PATH

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking

ONCE YOU SEE IT YOU WILL WANT TO RENT IT AND CALL IT HOME! THIS COLONIAL FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHROOMS AND IS MOVE-IN READY! ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE -- HARDWOOD FLOORS -- LIVING ROOM W/A GAS FIREPLACE -- SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN -- FINISHED LL FAMILY ROOM & DEN W/A FULL BATH -- MASTER SUITE W/A WALK-IN CLOSET & FULL BATHROOM -- NEUTRAL PAINT & CARPETING -- THIS IS A MUST SEE!