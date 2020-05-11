ONCE YOU SEE IT YOU WILL WANT TO RENT IT AND CALL IT HOME! THIS COLONIAL FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHROOMS AND IS MOVE-IN READY! ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE -- HARDWOOD FLOORS -- LIVING ROOM W/A GAS FIREPLACE -- SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN -- FINISHED LL FAMILY ROOM & DEN W/A FULL BATH -- MASTER SUITE W/A WALK-IN CLOSET & FULL BATHROOM -- NEUTRAL PAINT & CARPETING -- THIS IS A MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2801 PROFITT PATH have any available units?
2801 PROFITT PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 2801 PROFITT PATH have?
Some of 2801 PROFITT PATH's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 PROFITT PATH currently offering any rent specials?
2801 PROFITT PATH isn't currently offering any rent specials.