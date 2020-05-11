All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 2801 PROFITT PATH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
2801 PROFITT PATH
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

2801 PROFITT PATH

2801 Profitt Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2801 Profitt Path, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
ONCE YOU SEE IT YOU WILL WANT TO RENT IT AND CALL IT HOME! THIS COLONIAL FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHROOMS AND IS MOVE-IN READY! ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE -- HARDWOOD FLOORS -- LIVING ROOM W/A GAS FIREPLACE -- SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN -- FINISHED LL FAMILY ROOM & DEN W/A FULL BATH -- MASTER SUITE W/A WALK-IN CLOSET & FULL BATHROOM -- NEUTRAL PAINT & CARPETING -- THIS IS A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 PROFITT PATH have any available units?
2801 PROFITT PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 2801 PROFITT PATH have?
Some of 2801 PROFITT PATH's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 PROFITT PATH currently offering any rent specials?
2801 PROFITT PATH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 PROFITT PATH pet-friendly?
No, 2801 PROFITT PATH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 2801 PROFITT PATH offer parking?
Yes, 2801 PROFITT PATH does offer parking.
Does 2801 PROFITT PATH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 PROFITT PATH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 PROFITT PATH have a pool?
No, 2801 PROFITT PATH does not have a pool.
Does 2801 PROFITT PATH have accessible units?
No, 2801 PROFITT PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 PROFITT PATH have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 PROFITT PATH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 PROFITT PATH have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 PROFITT PATH does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with BalconyEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College