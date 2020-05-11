1381 Harford Square Dr

Amenities

Charming 3 bed, 1 full and 2 half bath Townhouse. Great living room with lots of light coming through. Nice laminate floors and fresh paint. Large kitchen/ dining room combo with appliances including: electric stove and refrigerator. half bath off the kitchen with laundry. Sliders lead to a quaint back yard with a bench. The second floor has 3 great bedrooms and a large full bath. All rooms are large and roomy with laminate floors. Master bedroom has a half bath as well. The basement has a finished fam-room and separate room that can be used as an office. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $1250/ Month + Utilities.