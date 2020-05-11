All apartments in Edgewood
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
1381 Harford Square Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1381 Harford Square Dr

1381 Harford Square Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1381 Harford Square Dr, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 1 full and 2 half bath Townhouse. Great living room with lots of light coming through. Nice laminate floors and fresh paint. Large kitchen/ dining room combo with appliances including: electric stove and refrigerator. half bath off the kitchen with laundry. Sliders lead to a quaint back yard with a bench. The second floor has 3 great bedrooms and a large full bath. All rooms are large and roomy with laminate floors. Master bedroom has a half bath as well. The basement has a finished fam-room and separate room that can be used as an office. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $1250/ Month + Utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 Harford Square Dr have any available units?
1381 Harford Square Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1381 Harford Square Dr have?
Some of 1381 Harford Square Dr's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1381 Harford Square Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1381 Harford Square Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 Harford Square Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1381 Harford Square Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1381 Harford Square Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1381 Harford Square Dr offers parking.
Does 1381 Harford Square Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1381 Harford Square Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 Harford Square Dr have a pool?
No, 1381 Harford Square Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1381 Harford Square Dr have accessible units?
No, 1381 Harford Square Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 Harford Square Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1381 Harford Square Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1381 Harford Square Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1381 Harford Square Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

