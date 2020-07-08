1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT

Amenities

**FREE RENT THROUGH 5/15** Remaining May rent & security deposit due at lease signing. 2 bedroom 2 FULL BATH townhome available in Woodbridge Center community! NEW carpet and paint throughout! NEW stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has private access to shared full bath. Finished lower level is WALK OUT LEVEL! French door leads to your deck and fenced in rear yard! Enjoy the clubhouse pool and tennis courts in the community! Come see today! Professionally managed. Pets OK case by case.