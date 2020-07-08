All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT

1338 East Spring Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

1338 East Spring Meadow Court, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
**FREE RENT THROUGH 5/15** Remaining May rent & security deposit due at lease signing. 2 bedroom 2 FULL BATH townhome available in Woodbridge Center community! NEW carpet and paint throughout! NEW stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has private access to shared full bath. Finished lower level is WALK OUT LEVEL! French door leads to your deck and fenced in rear yard! Enjoy the clubhouse pool and tennis courts in the community! Come see today! Professionally managed. Pets OK case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT have any available units?
1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT have?
Some of 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT offer parking?
No, 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT has a pool.
Does 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1338 E SPRING MEADOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

