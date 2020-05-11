All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

102 Reider Ct

102 Reider Ct · No Longer Available
Location

102 Reider Ct, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Features & Amenities
Apartment Features

Air Conditioning
Cable Ready
Dishwasher
Hardwood Flooring
Oversized Closets
Smoke Free
Some Paid Utilities
Washer & Dryer Connections
Garbage Disposal
Refrigerator

Community Features

Emergency Maintenance
Gated Access

Special Features

Short Term Available

Additional Features

Gourmet kitchen
Large bedrooms
Dining room
Spacious bathrooms
Landscaped courtyyard
Close proximity to I-95, Route 24 and Pulaski Hwy
Close to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Marc Station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Reider Ct have any available units?
102 Reider Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 102 Reider Ct have?
Some of 102 Reider Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Reider Ct currently offering any rent specials?
102 Reider Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Reider Ct pet-friendly?
No, 102 Reider Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 102 Reider Ct offer parking?
No, 102 Reider Ct does not offer parking.
Does 102 Reider Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Reider Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Reider Ct have a pool?
No, 102 Reider Ct does not have a pool.
Does 102 Reider Ct have accessible units?
No, 102 Reider Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Reider Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Reider Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Reider Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 Reider Ct has units with air conditioning.
