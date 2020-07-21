All apartments in Edgewood
1010 AGATE DRIVE
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM

1010 AGATE DRIVE

1010 Agate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Agate Drive, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
REMODELED and UPDATED 4 BEDROOM THS! NEW Appls in kitchen with room for table. NEW Carpet and vinyl floors. NEW HVAC and water heater! Large living room and dining room combo. Finished lower level with WALK OUT to fenced back yard! Home shows well. Priced to rent fast. Close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 AGATE DRIVE have any available units?
1010 AGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1010 AGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 1010 AGATE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 AGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1010 AGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 AGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1010 AGATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 1010 AGATE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1010 AGATE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1010 AGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 AGATE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 AGATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1010 AGATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1010 AGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1010 AGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 AGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 AGATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 AGATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1010 AGATE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
