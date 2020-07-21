REMODELED and UPDATED 4 BEDROOM THS! NEW Appls in kitchen with room for table. NEW Carpet and vinyl floors. NEW HVAC and water heater! Large living room and dining room combo. Finished lower level with WALK OUT to fenced back yard! Home shows well. Priced to rent fast. Close to everything!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1010 AGATE DRIVE have any available units?
1010 AGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1010 AGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 1010 AGATE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 AGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1010 AGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.