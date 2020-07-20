All apartments in East Riverdale
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

5025 53RD PLACE

5025 53rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

5025 53rd Place, East Riverdale, MD 20781
East Riverdale

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
.Adorable 5 bedroom single family fully renovated home. hardwood floors, renovated kitchen. A must see! BASEMENT NOT INCLUDED. NO WASHER AND DRYER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 53RD PLACE have any available units?
5025 53RD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Riverdale, MD.
Is 5025 53RD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5025 53RD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 53RD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5025 53RD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Riverdale.
Does 5025 53RD PLACE offer parking?
No, 5025 53RD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5025 53RD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 53RD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 53RD PLACE have a pool?
No, 5025 53RD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5025 53RD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5025 53RD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 53RD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 53RD PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5025 53RD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5025 53RD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
