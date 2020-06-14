Apartment List
/
MD
/
east riverdale
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

103 Apartments for rent in East Riverdale, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Riverdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
East Riverdale
10 Units Available
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,310
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
East Riverdale
3 Units Available
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,005
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Results within 1 mile of East Riverdale
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
22 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 03:57pm
Riverdale Park
6 Units Available
Park Tanglewood
5309 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
970 sqft
Welcome to Park Tanglewood in Riverdale, a hidden treasure of the community. Park Tanglewood features select newly renovated spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans and amenities at an affordable rate.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4558 Longfellow St
4558 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Hyattsville! Spacious main level living area/dining combo with beautiful wood flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
4109 CRITTENDEN ST
4109 Crittenden Street, Hyattsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
Great location convenient to commuter routes, MARC train, METRO and bus routes, restaurants, parks, the Arts District and more! This renovated 3 level duplex has architectural flare, stainless steel appliances in the open and bright kitchen, a mud
Results within 5 miles of East Riverdale
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
77 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Trinidad - Langston
21 Units Available
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,604
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
920 sqft
Located within historic Ivy City building. Apartments feature industrial finishes and exposed brick. Community amenities include a pool, business center and billiards table. Right by the National Arboretum, with easy access to New York Avenue.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Chillum
28 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,520
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Trinidad - Langston
3 Units Available
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hendrix in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
26 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,674
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
Chillum
8 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
16 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1099 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Trinidad - Langston
18 Units Available
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,607
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,821
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
936 sqft
Ultra-modern apartments located in H Street NE, an entertainment hotspot. Floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, multimedia lounge and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
37 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
16 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Chillum
25 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
Mount Rainier
59 Units Available
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Brookland
42 Units Available
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,704
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,018
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,286
1053 sqft
Premier homes with walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and thoughtful designs. Feature a 24-hour fitness room, game room and grill area on-site. Near the Brookland-CUA Metro Station and Fort Bunker Hill.
City Guide for East Riverdale, MD

If you are trying to decrease your carbon footprint, East Riverdale, Maryland might be the place for you. The percentage of residents in East Riverdale who carpool to and from work is a whopping 835% higher than the state average!

East Riverdale can be considered a large town or a small city, depending on how you look at it. This small city is only about seven miles outside of Washington D.C., making it a very desirable place for commuters to live. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Riverdale, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Riverdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

East Riverdale 2 BedroomsEast Riverdale 3 BedroomsEast Riverdale Accessible ApartmentsEast Riverdale Apartments with Balcony
East Riverdale Apartments with GarageEast Riverdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Riverdale Apartments with ParkingEast Riverdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
East Riverdale Cheap PlacesEast Riverdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Riverdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MD
Largo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-Baltimore CountyPrince George's Community College
Marymount University