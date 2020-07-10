/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
123 Apartments for rent in East Riverdale, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
East Riverdale
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,005
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Riverdale
5905 MUSTANG DRIVE
5905 Mustang Drive, East Riverdale, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1632 sqft
Spacious home with 4 finished levels on quiet street. Separate dining room, living room, family room addition, separate rec room/4th bedroom, washer/dryer, private deck and fenced yard, plenty off street parking and central air.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6024 67th Place
6024 67th Place, East Riverdale, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2228 sqft
Single family home located in East Pines area of Riverdale, MD. 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with hard wood in Den, living-room, dinning-room, new carpet throughout bedrooms. Master located on first level with off-suite bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of East Riverdale
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
22 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
3 Units Available
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1140 sqft
Delightful apartment community in a quiet setting just minutes from Cheverly Metro Station, I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Car parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Results within 5 miles of East Riverdale
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
12 Units Available
Chillum
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,418
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
10 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
9 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1074 sqft
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
24 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,624
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,497
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,623
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
27 Units Available
Chillum
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,590
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
31 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,576
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,657
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
16 Units Available
Brentwood - Langdon
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,925
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy onsite amenities from Brentwood property, including hot tub, piano room and pool table. Experience convenience with in-unit laundry, ice maker and microwave. Near Rhode Island Ave NW, the Rhode Island Metro Station and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,854
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
70 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
Trinidad - Langston
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hendrix in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
31 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
26 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,561
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,177
947 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
15 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,542
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,586
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Trinidad - Langston
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,660
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,912
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
936 sqft
Ultra-modern apartments located in H Street NE, an entertainment hotspot. Floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, multimedia lounge and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
3 Units Available
Delano
1811 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1075 sqft
Near the university and red shuttle line. Apartments feature spacious interiors with ample storage and newer appliances. On-site WiFi lounges, game room, fitness center, and green space.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
28 Units Available
North College Park
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,564
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1211 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.
Similar Pages
East Riverdale 1 BedroomsEast Riverdale 2 BedroomsEast Riverdale 3 BedroomsEast Riverdale Accessible ApartmentsEast Riverdale Apartments with Balcony
East Riverdale Apartments with GarageEast Riverdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Riverdale Apartments with ParkingEast Riverdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MD