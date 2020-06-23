Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

RENT TO OWN 3 BED/ 3 Bath-NO CREDIT CHECK!



RENT TO OWN THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME



Why rent when you can buy?



DOWN-PAYMENT IS REQUIRED



Enjoy life in this beautiful cape cod 3-bedroom with 3 fully renovated baths single family home, conveniently located at 5019 56th Ave, Hyattsville, MD 21206. You'll love the cozy bedrooms, large attic master suite, full bathrooms on every floor, fully finished basement, rear deck and patio, very large backyard and a driveway large enough to fit 3 or more cars.



