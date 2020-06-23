All apartments in East Riverdale
Find more places like 5019 56th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Riverdale, MD
/
5019 56th Ave
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

5019 56th Ave

5019 56th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Riverdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

5019 56th Avenue, East Riverdale, MD 20781
East Riverdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENT TO OWN 3 BED/ 3 Bath-NO CREDIT CHECK! - Property Id: 111316

RENT TO OWN THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME

Why rent when you can buy?

NO BANK QUALIFYING!
NO Credit Check!
DOWN-PAYMENT IS REQUIRED

CALL NOW 800-289-1266 (OPEN 24/7)

Purchase Price: $309,997. NO BANK QUALIFICATIONS!

Enjoy life in this beautiful cape cod 3-bedroom with 3 fully renovated baths single family home, conveniently located at 5019 56th Ave, Hyattsville, MD 21206. You'll love the cozy bedrooms, large attic master suite, full bathrooms on every floor, fully finished basement, rear deck and patio, very large backyard and a driveway large enough to fit 3 or more cars.

Easy Rent to Own terms include NO CREDIT CHECK, NO BANK QUALIFYING.

HURRY great opportunities like this don t come along every day!

Call now to schedule a personal tour of your new Home Sweet Home !

CALL NOW 800-289-1266 (OPEN 24/7)

OR

COMPLETE INFO FORM BELOW
http://rentingendsnowamerica.com/renttobuy.html

We will respond within 24 hours.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111316
Property Id 111316

(RLNE4811451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 56th Ave have any available units?
5019 56th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Riverdale, MD.
What amenities does 5019 56th Ave have?
Some of 5019 56th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5019 56th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5019 56th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 56th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5019 56th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5019 56th Ave offer parking?
No, 5019 56th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5019 56th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5019 56th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 56th Ave have a pool?
No, 5019 56th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5019 56th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5019 56th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5019 56th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5019 56th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5019 56th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5019 56th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter
East Riverdale, MD 20737
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct
East Riverdale, MD 20737

Similar Pages

East Riverdale 2 BedroomsEast Riverdale 3 Bedrooms
East Riverdale Accessible ApartmentsEast Riverdale Apartments with Parking
East Riverdale Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MD
Largo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-Baltimore CountyPrince George's Community College
Marymount University