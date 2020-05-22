8232 CORNWALL ROAD

Amenities

Super Detached home in the county. Please read entire description. ANY Realtor can schedule a showing for you to see this house. Nicely updated. Freshly painted and new flooring. Lovely detached home close to water and park. First floor master with half bath and 2 closets. Large dormer 3 rd bedroom with sitting area. All appliances. Front porch and spacious rear yard. REQUIREMENTS- Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18. Section 8/and other vouchers will be considered. Landlord prefers credit to be above 620. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Upon acceptance and lease signing, tenant will pay broker a $60 move in fee and will be expected to pay 1 month security and 1st months rent (by cashier check or money order).