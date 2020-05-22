All apartments in Dundalk
8232 CORNWALL ROAD

8232 Cornwall Road · No Longer Available
Location

8232 Cornwall Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Detached home in the county. Please read entire description. ANY Realtor can schedule a showing for you to see this house. Nicely updated. Freshly painted and new flooring. Lovely detached home close to water and park. First floor master with half bath and 2 closets. Large dormer 3 rd bedroom with sitting area. All appliances. Front porch and spacious rear yard. REQUIREMENTS- Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18. Section 8/and other vouchers will be considered. Landlord prefers credit to be above 620. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Upon acceptance and lease signing, tenant will pay broker a $60 move in fee and will be expected to pay 1 month security and 1st months rent (by cashier check or money order).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8232 CORNWALL ROAD have any available units?
8232 CORNWALL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8232 CORNWALL ROAD have?
Some of 8232 CORNWALL ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8232 CORNWALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8232 CORNWALL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8232 CORNWALL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8232 CORNWALL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 8232 CORNWALL ROAD offer parking?
No, 8232 CORNWALL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8232 CORNWALL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8232 CORNWALL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8232 CORNWALL ROAD have a pool?
No, 8232 CORNWALL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8232 CORNWALL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8232 CORNWALL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8232 CORNWALL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8232 CORNWALL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
