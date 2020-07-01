All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 8227 Dundalk Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
8227 Dundalk Ave.
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

8227 Dundalk Ave.

8227 Dundalk Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8227 Dundalk Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8227 Dundalk Ave- Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath house - Light and bright best describe this cute house. Nice size living room with new carpet and fresh paint. Huge eat in kitchen with new appliances. Washer/dryer hook ups as well. Off the kitchen is a huge deck that overlooks the large fenced in yard. Ready for those great cook outs this summer. 2 good size bedrooms and a full bath complete this cute property. Second floor has 1 bedroom. Available Now. $1250/ Month + Utilities. Pets are well come but case by case.. NO BASEMENT.

(RLNE2288838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8227 Dundalk Ave. have any available units?
8227 Dundalk Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8227 Dundalk Ave. have?
Some of 8227 Dundalk Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8227 Dundalk Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8227 Dundalk Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8227 Dundalk Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8227 Dundalk Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8227 Dundalk Ave. offer parking?
No, 8227 Dundalk Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8227 Dundalk Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8227 Dundalk Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8227 Dundalk Ave. have a pool?
No, 8227 Dundalk Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8227 Dundalk Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8227 Dundalk Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8227 Dundalk Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8227 Dundalk Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Charlesmont
3000 Wallford Dr
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College