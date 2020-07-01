Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

8227 Dundalk Ave- Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath house - Light and bright best describe this cute house. Nice size living room with new carpet and fresh paint. Huge eat in kitchen with new appliances. Washer/dryer hook ups as well. Off the kitchen is a huge deck that overlooks the large fenced in yard. Ready for those great cook outs this summer. 2 good size bedrooms and a full bath complete this cute property. Second floor has 1 bedroom. Available Now. $1250/ Month + Utilities. Pets are well come but case by case.. NO BASEMENT.



(RLNE2288838)