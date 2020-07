Amenities

Fully renovated town home is ready for you to move right in! Completely renovated from top to bottom with all new paint and flooring throughout. Brand new kitchen features stainless steel appliance and opens to large backyard with storage shed and carport. 3 bedroom and 1 fully renovated bath with tile on upper level. Finished basement features family room with tile floor and brand new full bath. Professionally managed. $50 application fee per adult.