8133 Mid Haven Road

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sought After Gray Haven Neighborhood! Reasonable Rent! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 3 Bedroom, Updated 3 Level Townhouse located in one of the best neighborhoods in Dundalk. Freshly painted. Open kitchen layout. Covered front deck. Partially finished room in the basement with 1/2 bath that could be 4th bedroom or club room. Parking pad in rear. Fridge included. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



