Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

8056 Wallace Rd CLOSING 02/10/2020

8056 Wallace Road · No Longer Available
Location

8056 Wallace Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Be the first to live in this newly renovated fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. From the new open concept kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances (gas range, large french door refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave) to all new bathrooms, youll love living in this home. All three bedrooms are good sized and located on the second floor each having a ceiling fan. This home also has air conditioning! The basement has a secondary living space perfect for family room or play room, the laundry room is separate and renovated as well. The home has beautiful details from tile backsplash to screened in porches. Youll love living in this home. Schedule a showing today.

Pets allowed. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Heat, Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer* and Dryer*
*Provided by the landlord but not included in the lease, if they break it is up to the tenant to repair or replace them.
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com
__________________________________________________________________
Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:
En lnea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador
http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
o llame al 717-707-7079 a cualquier hora 24/7

Para llenar una aplicacin visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y de seleccione "homes for rent".

Mascotas permitidas. Cargo por mascotas de $300 y $30 mensuales por mascota.
Servicios incluidos en el contrato: Ninguno
Servicios pagados por el inquilino: Calefaccin, Electricidad, Agua, Alcantarillado, Basura

Accesorios incluidos: Refrigerador, Estufa con Horno, Lavavajillas, Lavadora* y Secadora*
*Proporcionados por el propietario pero no incluidos en el contrato. Si se rompen es responsabilidad del inquilino reparar o reemplazarlos.
Remocin de nieve es responsabilidad de: Inquilino
Cuidado de csped es responsabilidad de: Inquilino

Pagos gratis en la internet.
Primer mes se paga por adelantado.
Un mes de depsito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.
Aplicantes con crdito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrn que pagar el ltimo pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.

Para una lista de todas las propiedades disponibles visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5369946)

