Conveniently located, come home to this 3bed/1.5bath townhouse in Dundalk. Property offers living/dining space leading into quaint kitchen with gas stove. Spacious bedrooms on second level. Roughly 1000 square feet of living space with an additional 350 in the basement. Clean, upgraded space. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and the full bath is completely updated with tile work. Additional back sunroom overlooking back yard. Call Tony for a showing at 443-531-9954. No pets.