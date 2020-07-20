7902 St Gregory Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom Townhome in Dundalk - Well-maintained 3 bedroom townhome in Dundalk boasts wood flooring throughout the spacious living and separate dining room. The galley kitchen leads to an enclosed rear porch and fenced yard with parking pad. Three ample bedrooms on the upper level with a shared hall bath.



Up to 2 pets under 30lbs welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



