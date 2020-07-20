All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 7902 St Gregory Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
7902 St Gregory Drive
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

7902 St Gregory Drive

7902 Saint Gregory Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7902 Saint Gregory Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Townhome in Dundalk - Well-maintained 3 bedroom townhome in Dundalk boasts wood flooring throughout the spacious living and separate dining room. The galley kitchen leads to an enclosed rear porch and fenced yard with parking pad. Three ample bedrooms on the upper level with a shared hall bath.

Up to 2 pets under 30lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4765254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 St Gregory Drive have any available units?
7902 St Gregory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7902 St Gregory Drive have?
Some of 7902 St Gregory Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7902 St Gregory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7902 St Gregory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 St Gregory Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7902 St Gregory Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7902 St Gregory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7902 St Gregory Drive offers parking.
Does 7902 St Gregory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7902 St Gregory Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 St Gregory Drive have a pool?
No, 7902 St Gregory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7902 St Gregory Drive have accessible units?
No, 7902 St Gregory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 St Gregory Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7902 St Gregory Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College