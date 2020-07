Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Nice end of group townhouse. New flooring, new carpet, freshly painted. large yard with patio and large shed. Off street parking. Washer and Dryer are included but if needed replacing, tenant will replace. Tenant is also responsible for lawn care and minor maintenance. Tenant must get renters insurance and supply evidence to owner. Applicant pays for background and credit check. Agents please call for documents. Listing agent is owner.